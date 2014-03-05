Nicole Atkins On World Cafe

Nicole Atkins' New Jersey roots have made their way into her music throughout her career. Her 2007 albumNeptune City was named for a community on the Jersey shore, and her latest, Slow Phaser, came into being in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's destruction of that very area.

Slow Phaser is Atkins' first release on her own label, but familiar players return. Neptune Cityproducer Tore Johanson contacted Atkins after Hurricane Sandy and offered her the chance to come to Sweden. They recorded what would become the new album in his Malmo studio.

On World Cafe, we'll hear Atkins perform four new songs live and find out why David Byrne was indirectly responsible for her starting her own label.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.