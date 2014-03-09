A High Five On The Seven Seas
On-air challenge: For each five-letter word provided, insert two letters after the first letter to complete a familiar seven-letter word.
Last week's challenge: The challenge came from listener Harry Hillson of Avon-by-the-Sea, N.J. Take the first name of a nominee for Best Actor or Best Actress at last Sunday's Oscars. You can rearrange these letters into a two-word phrase that describes his or her character in the film for which he or she is nominated. Who is this star, and what is the phrase?
Answer: Sandra (Bullock), NASA Dr.
Winner: Dan Mitchell of Manchester, N.H.
Next week's challenge: This puzzle was created by Will Shortz for an event held recently at the Museum of Mathematics in New York City. Take the name of a classical Greek mathematician and re-arrange the letters in his name to spell two numbers. What are they?
To state the puzzle in another way: Take the names of two numbers, put them together, and find an anagram of the result that names a classical Greek mathematician. Who is the mathematician and what are the numbers?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here.
