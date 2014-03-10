Alejandro Escovedo On World Cafe

The very first person we thought to for our Sense of Place series in Austin was longtime resident Alejandro Escovedo. Make no mistake: Escovedo was born and raised in San Antonio, but has called Austin home for years. Today he reminisces about coming to Austin as a kid and tells how it was a tour stop with Rank and File, his band with his brother Javier, that convinced him to move back to Austin. Alejandro is a connector and a bridge between eras of Austin music and recently hosted a show telling the city's music history.

Listen to the interview and three songs he recorded with World Cafe for the release of his 2010 album Street Songs of Love.While Alejandro has often been the subject of his albums, particularly in the wake of his battle with Hepatitis C, Street Songs was not an autobiographical album as in the past. Escovedo sets the scene for our Sense of Place week in Austin.

