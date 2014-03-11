Bob Boilen On World Cafe

Bob Boilen is the founder of NPR's All Songs Considered. A musician himself, he has a unique feel for presenting music on the Web. And he is a bit obsessed — and ambitious. Obsessed enough to attend more than 600 shows a year. Ambitious enough to listen to songs from 1400 acts scheduled to play SXSW each year to figure out what is worth seeing. And we are crazy enough to ask him to limit his picks to just five for our Sense of Place: Austin.

We'll not only find out about Bob's picks but also get his advice on how to survive SXSW and get the most out of it. He'll also reveal his favorite venues to see shows and to chill.

