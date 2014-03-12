The Black Angels On World Cafe

Austin, Texas, goes back a long way with psychedelic music — maybe all the way back when you consider the claim that Austin's own Roky Erikson's Thirteenth Floor Elevators was the first psychedelic band back in 1965. Our guests this hour on our Sense of Place: Austin show, The Black Angels, ably carry on the tradition. They are part of the "Reverberation Appreciation Society" that started the Austin Psych Fest in 2010. The festival has now grown into a three day event of like minded bands, and will take place May 2-4 this year. We are happy to welcome The Black Angels back to the show.

We'll hear a set of music from their 2013 album Indigo Meadow. You can download a song from our set today as well.

