KCRW Presents: Mayer Hawthorne

When Mayer Hawthorne showed up at Village Studios for his live session on Morning Becomes Eclectic, he was still wearing his pajamas. In fact, his whole crew (which he dubbed the "Brunch Bunch") were adorned in their PJs — but that didn't stop them from bringing down the house with big-time dance grooves. They mostly played songs from his latest release, Where Does This Door Go, including "Her Favorite Song."

