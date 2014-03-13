© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Mayer Hawthorne

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published March 13, 2014

When Mayer Hawthorne showed up at Village Studios for his live session on Morning Becomes Eclectic, he was still wearing his pajamas. In fact, his whole crew (which he dubbed the "Brunch Bunch") were adorned in their PJs — but that didn't stop them from bringing down the house with big-time dance grooves. They mostly played songs from his latest release, Where Does This Door Go, including "Her Favorite Song."

Watch KCRW's entire session with Mayer Hawthorne on KCRW.com.

Arts & Culture
Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director