Latin Roots: Grupo Fantasma

We had a great choice for our Latin Roots segment of Sense of Place: Austin. It's Grupo Fantasma, a nine-piece Latin band that formed in 2000. The band created their own path as a Latin funk orchestra. They became known along the way for backing many other performers from other genres, including GZA of Wu-Tang Clan and even Prince.

Grupo Fantasma received the Grammy in 2010 for Best Latin Rock, Alternative or Urban Album for El Existential. They have a new album already recorded and set to go for later this year. We'll hear a set of those new songs.

