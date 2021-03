We're going galactic with this final round. Play along as puzzle guru Art Chung quizzes contestants on some truly extraterrestrial trivia, in which the answers are all things found in outer space.

Plus, V.I.P. Danny Pudi presents the grand winner with a one-of-a-kind prize: a personalized song, sung in Pudi's native Polish.

Heard in Episode 311: Puzzlin' On The Dock Of The Bay

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.