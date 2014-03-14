Kins On World Cafe

Our guests on the SXSW portion of our Sense of Place visit to Austin are the members of Kins. They're a band that seems to like the southern coast of whatever landmass they're on — originally from Melbourne, Australia, their home base is now Brighton, England.

Their sound has grown in a more electronic direction in a very organic way, and that's had a major effect on their songwriting. Their self-titled debut, released last year, has actually made more of an impact here in the States than in either the U.K. or Australia. We're live with them at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin during SXSW.

