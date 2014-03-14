Live From SXSW: Ana Tijoux, 'We Are Crazy As A Species'

Once a year music fans from around the world converge in sunny Austin, Texas, to check out bands they like and discover great new artists. SXSW is a musical playground, and for those of us who love Latin music, it's good to see new kids being invited into the sandbox. This year's edition includes SXAméricas, which features exciting artists from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and beyond.

We took a break from barhopping and musical exploration to sit down and talk to one of our favorite performers, Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux. Tijoux has always been an Alt.Latino favorite — she's as unique in her style as she is universal in her themes. She says what's pressing on everyone's mind, but few in the industry have the nerve to say.

We invited listeners to join in on the conversation as well, and ended up having an hour-long discussion about Tijoux's amazing new record, Vengo, as well as what it means to be a politically outspoken artist in Latin America today, and the importance of making independent music.

Join us for a conversation with one of the most exciting and innovative artists in Latin America — and as always, let us know what you think of Vengoandany music you think we should hear.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.