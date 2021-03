Our guests today are PHOX in the SXSW portion of our Sense of Place visit to Austin. The band members have done an amazing job of describing themselves on Facebook: "PHOX is a bunch of friends from the Midwestern circus hamlet Baraboo, Wisc., a place where kids often drink poisoned groundwater and become endowed mutants. They make music that straddles Feist and Monty Python." Their debut is coming on Partisan Records in June.

