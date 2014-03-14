Why Can't We Talk About An Injustice?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Solving It.

About Bryan Stevenson's TED Talk

Lawyer Bryan Stevenson shares some hard truths about how America's criminal justice system works against the poor and people of color. He argues that these issues are wrapped up in America's unexamined history.

We have a system of justice in this country that treats you much better if you're rich and guilty than if you're poor and innocent.

About Bryan Stevenson

Lawyer Bryan Stevenson has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned. He's the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based group that has won major legal challenges eliminating excessive and unfair sentencing, exonerating innocent prisoners on death row, and confronting abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill.

Stevenson's work fighting poverty and challenging racial discrimination in the criminal justice system has won him numerous awards, including a MacArthur fellowship and 14 honorary doctorate degrees.

