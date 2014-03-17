SXSW 2014 In Pictures

South by Southwest 2014 is a wrap, and it's hard to quite comprehend how much was packed into its five days. Which is why we've put together a handy guide to a small sampling of the massive quantity of music we consumed in Austin last week.

Start with a few of the 97 photos from the annual music festival. Sample video from Kelis' set at our SXSW showcase. Take a listen to the interviews and podcasts recorded live on Austin's streets in the wee hours of the morning. If you're feeling overwhelmed, try slowing things down with our slo-motion videos. It might be enough to keep you occupied until next year.

Interviews and Keynotes

Neil Young Explains His Pono Music Player:For years, Young has been working on a digital music player that would prove how terribly we've compromised our listening experience. On Tuesday at SXSW, he explained how Pono is supposed to work. Hear the whole thing here.

Lady Gaga At SXSW: 'Don't Sell Out. Sell In.':We're not sure precisely what that quote means either, but Gaga made plenty of strong, surprising points during her keynote interview on Friday about the realities of being a popular artist. Watch the whole thing here.

Ana Tijoux: 'We Are Crazy As A Species':The Chilean rapper played songs from her new album, Vengo,and talked with Alt.Latino hosts Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras about her unique style. Hear the whole thing here.

Kevin Gates: 'I Put All My Flaws On Front Street': "The more I grow in popularity, the lonelier it gets," the Baton Rouge rapper told Microphone Check hosts Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley during an interview in an East Austin back yard. Watch the whole thing here.

All Songs Considered Late Night Dispatches

Each night, after consuming as much music as they possibly could, All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, along with NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and a rotating cast of guests, met on the streets of Austin to talk about the best of what they'd seen.

Tuesday: Agnes Obel, Royal Teeth, Jambinai and what people mean when they say "Keep Austin Weird."

Wednesday: NPR Music's SXSW Showcase at Stubb's featuring Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Kelis, Eagulls and Perfect Pussy, which was interrupted by news of the accident that killed two people, just one block away.

Thursday: The shadow cast by the previous day's accident begins to lift. Catharsis from Typhoon, The Autumn Defense and Big Freedia. Plus a unifying set by the breakout stars of SXSW 2014, Baltimore's Future Islands.

Friday:Moon Hooch's two saxophones win everyone over, but Robin has given his heart to Perfect Pussy.

Saturday:Bob discovers the secret of the universe on the dirty floor of an Austin club, and as the festival ends, we finally catch up with band's we've been trailing all week.

South by Slo-mo

South By Southwest goes by fast. So Mito Habe-Evans and our video team helpfully slowed it down. It's pretty self-explanatory. Want more? Of course you do.

