Arts & Culture

SXSW 2014 In Pictures

Published March 17, 2014 at 1:30 PM CDT
1 of 97  — St. Vincent's Annie Clark peformed songs from her new self-titled album with a full band at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
2 of 97  — Damon Albarn's subdued set at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's drew mostly from his forthcoming album, Everyday Robots.
3 of 97  — Kelis played classics like "Milkshake" and songs from her forthcoming album, Food, at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
4 of 97  — Eagulls, a post-punk quintet from Leeds, played at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
5 of 97  — Perfect Pussy, whose new album, Say Yes To Love, is out this week, play NPR Music's SXSW showcase at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, Texas.
6 of 97  — St. Vincent's show makes excellent use of minimal lighting, props and choreography.
7 of 97  — St. Vincent's Annie Clark at NPR Music's SXSW showcase at Stubb's.
8 of 97  — St. Vincent at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
9 of 97  — Just one more. St. Vincent at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
10 of 97  — Damon Albarn at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
11 of 97  — Kelis and her 12-piece band lit up the stage at Stubb's for NPR Music's SXSW showcase in a career-spanning set.
12 of 97  — Kelis at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
13 of 97  — Eagulls lead singer George Mitchell performs during NPR Music's SXSW showcase at Stubb's BBQ in Austin.
14 of 97  — Eagulls at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
15 of 97  — Perfect Pussy's Meredith Graves announced, as her band took the stage to open the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's, that they were "terrified." It didn't show.
16 of 97  — Perfect Pussy at the NPR Music showcase at Stubb's.
17 of 97  — Future Islands' Samuel Herring laid claim to the stage at Cheer Up Charlie's in Austin.
18 of 97  — Future Islands at Cheer Up Charlie's.
19 of 97  — Future Islands at Cheer Up Charlie's.
20 of 97  — The crowd at Future Islands' Cheer Up Charlie's show.
21 of 97  — Future Islands' dynamic frontman Samuel Herring in a pre-show disguise as the band sets up for a set at Cheer Up Charlie's. He knows what's coming.
22 of 97  — Even during an early afternoon set, punk band Against Me! had no problem igniting Stubb's BBQ.
23 of 97  — Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace breaks into a smile during her band's set at the Spin day party at Stubb's.
24 of 97  — Aloe Blacc performs for the Def Jam 30th Anniversary Party at Stubb's BBQ.
25 of 97  — Real Estate at the Central Presbyterian Church for the Pitchfork showcase.
26 of 97  — Real Estate on stage during Pitchfork's SXSW showcase at Austin's Central Presbyterian Church.
27 of 97  — In 2010, Sleigh Bells played NPR Music's day party. These days, the band, the crowds and the amps are all bigger. This year, the band played a set at The Belmont in Austin.
28 of 97  — Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells is still able to command attention like almost nobody else.
29 of 97  — Sleigh Bells at The Belmont.
30 of 97  — Danny Brown looked sharp performing at the Belmont on Saturday, March 15.
31 of 97  — Danny Brown at SXSW 2014.
32 of 97  — Captain Murphy at Austin Music Hall on Friday, March 14.
33 of 97  — Thundercat (left) and Captain Murphy (a.k.a. Flying Lotus) on stage at Austin Music Hall.
34 of 97  — Captain Murphy with Thundercat at Austin Music Hall.
35 of 97  — Thundercat at Austin Music Hall.
36 of 97  — Washed Out performs at the Hype Hotel during SXSW 2014.
37 of 97  — Washed Out's Ernest Greene.
38 of 97  — Taylor Gang and Wiz Khalifa perform at the FADER Fort during SXSW 2014.
39 of 97  — Go forward, all ye pit warriors.
40 of 97  — Warpaint's Theresa Wayman at Spin's day party at Stubb's.
41 of 97  — Warpaint's Emily Kokal performs at Spin's day party at Stubb's.
42 of 97  — Trash Talk talk used the entire venue for its set at Red 7, from the rafters above the outdoor stage ...
43 of 97  — ... all the way back to the port-a-potties.
44 of 97  — Skrillex performs at the Empire Garage.
45 of 97  — Skrillex, aloft at Empire Garage.
46 of 97  — An excited crowd member during Skrillex's set at Empire Garage.
47 of 97  — Charli XCX at The Mohawk for Spin's day party.
48 of 97  — Carrie Fussell of Calliope Musicals at Cheer Up Charlie's.
49 of 97  — Calliope Musicals' Carrie Fussell mans the confetti cannon at Cheer Up Charlie's.
50 of 97  — The members of British psychedelic band Temples rocked a variety of '60s-inspired hairstyles during their set at Spin's day party at Stubb's. For our money, singer/guitarist James Edward Bagshaw's curls won the day.
51 of 97  — Cate Le Bon at Red 7.
52 of 97  — Drugged-out hip-hop group Overdoz put on an energetic set at Red 7.
53 of 97  — Nothing, at Red 7, was fairly in-your-face for a shoegaze band.
54 of 97  — Cities Aviv at Red 7.

55 of 97  — Kristal and Jonny Boy played a set at Cedar Street Courtyard that was enthralling performance art, combining Bjork-like vocals with a heart-breaking vibe reminiscent of The Sundays.
56 of 97  — Ballet School at Central Presbyterian Church.
57 of 97  — Psalm Zero at The Mohawk.
58 of 97  — Christian Mistress at The Mohawk.
59 of 97  — Frameworks performs for the Brixton Agency/Run For Cover Records party at The Liberty.
60 of 97  — Hundred Waters kept things ethereal at Empire Garage.
61 of 97  — Iron Reagan at The Mohawk.
62 of 97  — Kelela at The Mohawk.
63 of 97  — Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlie's.
64 of 97  — Night Terrors of 1927 performs at Empire Control Room during SXSW 2014.
65 of 97  — Penny & Sparrow performs at The Tap Room during SXSW 2014.
66 of 97  — Pins played a set atCentral Presbyterian Church that made NPR Music's Robin Hilton rave.
67 of 97  — Power Trip at The Mohawk.
68 of 97  — The crowd at the FADER Fort during a set by Taylor Gang and Wiz Khalifa.
69 of 97  — Austin-based synth and drums duo Zorch, on stage at Cheer Up Charlie's.
70 of 97  — Zorch drummer Shmu, into it at Cheer Up Charlie's.
71 of 97  — Touché Amoré performs at Red 7 during SXSW 2014.
72 of 97  — White Sea performs at the IFC Playground during SXSW 2014.
73 of 97  — Windhand at The Mohawk.
74 of 97  — You Blew It! performs for the Brixton Agency/Run For Cover Records party at The Liberty.
75 of 97  — Boy and Bear performs at Cheer Up Charlie's.
76 of 97  — Wolf Alice Performs at the Hype Hotel during SXSW 2014.
77 of 97  — Chasca, all dressed up at Cheer Up Charlie's.
78 of 97  — Dana Falconberry at Cheer Up Charlie's.
79 of 97  — Saint Rich's Christian Peslak gets flirty at the IFC Fairgrounds.
80 of 97  — Empress Of performs at Elysium during the Moog/SwitchedON! showcase.
81 of 97  — Feathers at Elysium for the Moog/SwitchedON! showcase during SXSW 2014.
82 of 97  — Gary Numan at the Palm Door.
83 of 97  — London Grammar's Hannah Reid performs at Stubb's during SXSW 2014.
84 of 97  — Norwegian bassist and singer Maya Vik performs at Cedar Street Courtyard.
85 of 97  — Yannick Ilunga of Petite Noir at Cheer Up Charlie's during SXSW 2014.
86 of 97  — Doom metal trio Pilgrim perform at Austin's Red Eyed Fly.
87 of 97  — Yautja at The Mohawk.
88 of 97  — TRUST on stage at Elysium.
89 of 97  — Ryan George of melodic noise duo Youth Code performs at Empire Control Room.
90 of 97  — Sara Taylor of Youth Code.
91 of 97  — Don't mess with Texas ... tattooed on the back of someone's head.
92 of 97  — Musicians at SXSW 2014 in Austin, Texas.
93 of 97  — At SXSW, you can find music everywhere, even at stoplights.
94 of 97  — Cleancut trumpeter, meet dreadlocked accordionist.
95 of 97  — Drums on the street in Austin during SXSW 2014.
96 of 97  — Werewolf violinist: Spooky, scary.
97 of 97  — Saint Rich's Christian Peslak says, "Goodbye, Austin!"
South by Southwest 2014 is a wrap, and it's hard to quite comprehend how much was packed into its five days. Which is why we've put together a handy guide to a small sampling of the massive quantity of music we consumed in Austin last week.

Start with a few of the 97 photos from the annual music festival. Sample video from Kelis' set at our SXSW showcase. Take a listen to the interviews and podcasts recorded live on Austin's streets in the wee hours of the morning. If you're feeling overwhelmed, try slowing things down with our slo-motion videos. It might be enough to keep you occupied until next year.

Interviews and Keynotes

Neil Young Explains His Pono Music Player:For years, Young has been working on a digital music player that would prove how terribly we've compromised our listening experience. On Tuesday at SXSW, he explained how Pono is supposed to work. Hear the whole thing here.

Lady Gaga At SXSW: 'Don't Sell Out. Sell In.':We're not sure precisely what that quote means either, but Gaga made plenty of strong, surprising points during her keynote interview on Friday about the realities of being a popular artist. Watch the whole thing here.

Ana Tijoux: 'We Are Crazy As A Species':The Chilean rapper played songs from her new album, Vengo,and talked with Alt.Latino hosts Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras about her unique style. Hear the whole thing here.

Kevin Gates: 'I Put All My Flaws On Front Street': "The more I grow in popularity, the lonelier it gets," the Baton Rouge rapper told Microphone Check hosts Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley during an interview in an East Austin back yard. Watch the whole thing here.

All Songs Considered Late Night Dispatches

Each night, after consuming as much music as they possibly could, All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, along with NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and a rotating cast of guests, met on the streets of Austin to talk about the best of what they'd seen.

Tuesday: Agnes Obel, Royal Teeth, Jambinai and what people mean when they say "Keep Austin Weird."

Wednesday: NPR Music's SXSW Showcase at Stubb's featuring Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Kelis, Eagulls and Perfect Pussy, which was interrupted by news of the accident that killed two people, just one block away.

Thursday: The shadow cast by the previous day's accident begins to lift. Catharsis from Typhoon, The Autumn Defense and Big Freedia. Plus a unifying set by the breakout stars of SXSW 2014, Baltimore's Future Islands.

Friday:Moon Hooch's two saxophones win everyone over, but Robin has given his heart to Perfect Pussy.

Saturday:Bob discovers the secret of the universe on the dirty floor of an Austin club, and as the festival ends, we finally catch up with band's we've been trailing all week.

South by Slo-mo

South By Southwest goes by fast. So Mito Habe-Evans and our video team helpfully slowed it down. It's pretty self-explanatory. Want more? Of course you do.

