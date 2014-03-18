BrusselKale: A Match Made In Heaven

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Some matches are made in heaven. Introducing BrusselKale: a combination of two favorites of the urban farm-to-table crowd. Created by a U.K. seed company, it has the leafy look of kale and its peppery taste, added to the cabbagey taste of Brussels sprouts. Yum. You can buy BrusselKale now in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and it will debut nationally this fall under a new, presumably more exciting name.

