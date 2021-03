At Quilt's core are Shane Butler and Anna Fox Rochinski, who met at Boston's School of the Museum of Fine Arts. They bonded over a shared fondness for '60s idealism and a love of stacked harmonies. On the band's second album, Held in Splendor, warmly interwoven harmonies and playing go a long way toward explaining why its members chose the name Quilt.

