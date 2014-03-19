The Lost Brothers & Guggenheim Grotto On Mountain Stage

The Lost Brothers — Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland — are Irishmen from musical families who met while working in Liverpool. The two began writing songs together in their spare time, and liked the results so much that they decided to form a singing duo. They relocated to Portland, Ore., and cut their first album with M. Ward and Bright Eyes producer Mike Coykendall. Since then The Lost Brothers have issued two more recordings, and their most recent, The Coming of the Night, was made in the Nashville studio of Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs.

This appearance was recorded in fall of 2012.

Set List

"City of the Rose"

"Now that the Night has Come"

Although they've since changed their name to Storyman, Ireland-based duo Guggenheim Grotto quickly earned a following with their unique electronic-infused brand of folk music, blending programmed beats and acoustic instruments with evocative vocals and honest, observational lyrics. Band members Kevin May (piano, lead vocals) and Mick Lynch (acoustic guitar, ukulele, stomp-board and vocals) strip away the electronic elements in this Mountain Stage performance from 2009, spotlighting their crisp, sibling-like harmony and memorable melodies.

Set List

"Lost Forever And"

"Just Not Just"

