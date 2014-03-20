Beyond Beans: Starbucks Seeks To Branch Out From Coffee

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Starbucks after hours.

MONTAGNE: The coffee giant aims to expand its sales by expanding its late day menu. Starbucks has tested item such as, Parmesan crusted chicken skewers and has even offered a wine selection at more than 25 locations around the country. Now, the company's chief operating officer tells Bloomberg it plans to offer that evening fare to customers nationwide.

It's the latest in a series of efforts by Starbucks to build a market beyond coffee. In the last three years, it's bought a juice company, a bakery brand and the tea chain, Teavana.