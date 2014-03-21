A Meteoric Rise For Young 'Divergent' Author

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

You've heard that "Divergent" follows in the path of other young adult series, like "Twilight" and "The Hunger Games" that went on to triumph at the box office. One thing the "Divergent" trilogy has on the other two - its author age. Veronica Roth wrote "Divergent" and signed a book deal while she was still in college. The books hit shelves three years ago when she was 22. Roth said she wasn't sure what to think when she heard "Divergent" would become a film franchise. She had a hard time believing it would happen, but when Kate Winslet signed on she says she knew it was for real.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WERTHEIMER: This is NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.