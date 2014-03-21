© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

A Meteoric Rise For Young 'Divergent' Author

By Linda Wertheimer
Published March 21, 2014 at 4:00 AM CDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

You've heard that "Divergent" follows in the path of other young adult series, like "Twilight" and "The Hunger Games" that went on to triumph at the box office. One thing the "Divergent" trilogy has on the other two - its author age. Veronica Roth wrote "Divergent" and signed a book deal while she was still in college. The books hit shelves three years ago when she was 22. Roth said she wasn't sure what to think when she heard "Divergent" would become a film franchise. She had a hard time believing it would happen, but when Kate Winslet signed on she says she knew it was for real.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.
