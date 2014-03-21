Peter Yarrow And Noel Paul Stookey On 'Song Travels'

The iconic folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary made music together for nearly 50 years, arriving on the scene with a 1962 self-titled album and its hit "If I Had a Hammer." Mary Travers died in 2009, but Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey continue to tour as a duo.

On this episode of Song Travels, Yarrow and Stookey join host Michael Feinstein to discuss the impact of folk music on America in the 1960s. Musical performances include Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind," which the trio performed at the 1963 March on Washington for civil rights.

