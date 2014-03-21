St. Vincent On World Cafe

Annie Clark, who records under the name St. Vincent, has never done anything musically as it might be expected. From the beginning, her guitar playing defied convention, while her compositions have evolved drastically since her debut album Marry Me in 2007.

St. Vincent's new self-titled album is her fourth; it arrived on the heels of her collaboration with David Byrne for 2012'sLove This Giant album and tour.

Clark is our guest for the full hour here. We'll hear four new songs from the stage of World Cafe Live, interspersed with insightful conversation about Clark's songwriting process. We're also making one of the highlights available for download — the song "Prince Johnny" — on the World Cafe Tumblr.

