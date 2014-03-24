© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Deer Tick On Mountain Stage

Published March 24, 2014 at 1:03 PM CDT
Led by singer-songwriter John McCauley, Deer Tick makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

At first, the band's fusion of country-soul, Delta blues, hardcore punk and classic rock earned Deer Tick comparisons to the genre-bending alt-country group Uncle Tupelo. But Deer Tick's latest, Negativity, moves the band further toward straight-ahead rock, drawing influences from Exile on Main Street-era Rolling Stones and The Stooges.

Ian O'Neil plays lead guitar, along with Dennis Ryan on drums, Chris Ryan on bass, and Robbie Crowell on keyboards.

Set List

  • "Just Friends"

  • "The Dream's In The Ditch"

  • "Mr. Sticks"

  • "Thyme"

  • "Big House"

  • "These Old Shoes"

  • "Main Street"

    Arts & Culture