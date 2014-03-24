Deer Tick On Mountain Stage
Deer Tick visits Mountain Stage for the first time.
Led by singer-songwriter John McCauley, the band started out playing a fusion of country-soul, Delta blues, hardcore punk and classic rock.
John McCauley was recording his own songs and touring by the time he was 19.
Deer Tick's latest album, Negativity, showcases a straightforward rock sound.
Led by singer-songwriter John McCauley, Deer Tick makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.
At first, the band's fusion of country-soul, Delta blues, hardcore punk and classic rock earned Deer Tick comparisons to the genre-bending alt-country group Uncle Tupelo. But Deer Tick's latest, Negativity, moves the band further toward straight-ahead rock, drawing influences from Exile on Main Street-era Rolling Stones and The Stooges.
Ian O'Neil plays lead guitar, along with Dennis Ryan on drums, Chris Ryan on bass, and Robbie Crowell on keyboards.
Set List
