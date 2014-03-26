Young Chop: 'I Gotta Stay Working'

Microphone Check co-hosts Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley spoke to Young Chop in the backyard of a store on the east side of Austin, Texas. Even in the midst of SXSW, the Chicago producer was selling beats and putting in studio time. He took a rare break to talk about studying songs from the '70s, Polow da Don's snare and encouraging up-and-coming artists, including those who step to him at the Texaco.

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Frannie Kelley, Ali Shaheed Muhammed; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Olivia Merrion, A.J. Wilhelm; Editor: Olivia Merrion; Special Thanks: Friends & Neighbors, Cedric Shine; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

