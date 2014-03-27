KCRW Presents: Hozier

With a powerful debut single and an impressive EP, Ireland's Hozier already has a lot of momentum. He was the talk of SXSW earlier this month, and we welcomed him to our studios for his U.S. radio debut soon afterwards. We quickly learned that his talent is more than one song deep as he dug into his American blues influences and showcased his considerable vocal range. Here, he performs "Take Me to Church" live on Morning Becomes Eclectic.

