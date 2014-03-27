© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Hozier

By Jason Bentley
Published March 27, 2014 at 7:00 AM CDT

With a powerful debut single and an impressive EP, Ireland's Hozier already has a lot of momentum. He was the talk of SXSW earlier this month, and we welcomed him to our studios for his U.S. radio debut soon afterwards. We quickly learned that his talent is more than one song deep as he dug into his American blues influences and showcased his considerable vocal range. Here, he performs "Take Me to Church" live on Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Find KCRW's entire session with Hozier on KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Jason Bentley
See stories by Jason Bentley