Ann Hampton Callaway On 'Song Travels'

Tony Award-nominated actress, vocalist and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway has sung with top orchestras and big bands the world over, and has been a guest performer with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Her latest projects include the show Boom!with her sister Liz Callaway, as well as a tribute to Barbra Streisand with the Boston Pops.

On this episode of Song Travels, Callaway talks to host Michael Feinstein about her work with the music of Streisand and performs a medley of "People" and "Being Alive." She also throws in a few jazz standards along the way.

