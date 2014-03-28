© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Drum Fill Friday: March 28

By Robin Hilton
Published March 28, 2014 at 6:00 AM CDT

You know what's awesome? Drum fills. A killer bass line is pretty great, too. And guitar solos. And melodies and chord progressions. But a really great drum fill is often the one thing that makes a song truly take off. Think of Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" and try not to get that song's classic fill stuck in your head immediately.

The quiz is pretty simple. Just match the fill from each question to the song it's from. We include the artist's or band's names and album artwork to help you piece it all together. Check back each Friday for more drum fill quizzes, including some selected by your favorite drummers. Good luck!

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
