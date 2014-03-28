Luray On Mountain Stage

Luray makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

The Americana collective is led by banjo player and singer Shannon Carey. Based near Washington, D.C., Carey comes from a musical Wisconsin family: Her brother Sean is drummer and supporting vocalist for Bon Iver.

Originally conceived as a bluegrass group, the ensemble evolved to incorporate a broad palette of instruments, including washy keyboards, pedal steel, drums and electric guitar. Luray's latest, The Wilder, was produced by Sean Carey. She's joined here by husband Gabriel Wisniewski on guitar, CJ Wolfe on drums, bassist Brain Cruse and keyboard player Sarah Gilberg. This set includes the song "The Reins," which was not heard during the radio broadcast.

Set List

"Kalorama"

"Luray"

"Promise Of Lakes"

"The Reins"

