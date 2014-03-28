© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Luray On Mountain Stage

Published March 28, 2014 at 2:47 PM CDT
1 of 4  — Luray is an Americana collective.
Luray is an Americana collective.
2 of 4  — Singer and banjo player Shannon Carey comes from a musical family; her brother Sean is the drummer for Bon Iver.
Singer and banjo player Shannon Carey comes from a musical family; her brother Sean is the drummer for Bon Iver.
3 of 4  — Luray incorporates a wide range of instruments, including washy keyboards, pedal steel drums and electric guitar.
Luray incorporates a wide range of instruments, including washy keyboards, pedal steel drums and electric guitar.
4 of 4  — This is Luray's first appearance on Mountain Stage.
This is Luray's first appearance on Mountain Stage.

Luray makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

The Americana collective is led by banjo player and singer Shannon Carey. Based near Washington, D.C., Carey comes from a musical Wisconsin family: Her brother Sean is drummer and supporting vocalist for Bon Iver.

Originally conceived as a bluegrass group, the ensemble evolved to incorporate a broad palette of instruments, including washy keyboards, pedal steel, drums and electric guitar. Luray's latest, The Wilder, was produced by Sean Carey. She's joined here by husband Gabriel Wisniewski on guitar, CJ Wolfe on drums, bassist Brain Cruse and keyboard player Sarah Gilberg. This set includes the song "The Reins," which was not heard during the radio broadcast.

Set List

  • "Kalorama"

  • "Luray"

  • "Promise Of Lakes"

  • "The Reins"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture