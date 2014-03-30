© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Out Of The Holler: Saintseneca's Driving Punk-Folk

By NPR Staff
Published March 30, 2014 at 7:00 AM CDT
Saintseneca's latest album is called <em>Dark Arc.</em>
With a twang and a yodel, Saintseneca's new album, Dark Arc, begins on a foreboding note. "You're drenched in blood, still warm with with wear," frontman Zac Little sings before leading the band into a driving rock chorus.

It's a good distillation of the band's origins: Little was reared on Appalachian folk and its unique instrumentation, but fell into a more punk-minded crowd when he moved from rural southeast Ohio to the state's capital, Columbus. He spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin about marrying the two styles and adopting the "play anywhere" ethos of DIY music scenes; hear their conversation at the audio link.

