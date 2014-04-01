© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Angel Olsen On World Cafe

Published April 1, 2014 at 2:33 PM CDT
Angel Olsen.
Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released her debut album in 2011 after spending time working with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy. Her third album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, was released in February. Olsen's voice can be intense, even chilling, in ways that blend perfectly with her band. She recently moved from Chicago to Asheville, N.C., after recording Burn Your Fire for No Witness there.

Here, Olsen performs a live set in the World Cafe studios.

