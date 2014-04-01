Angel Olsen On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released her debut album in 2011 after spending time working with Bonnie 'Prince' Billy. Her third album, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, was released in February. Olsen's voice can be intense, even chilling, in ways that blend perfectly with her band. She recently moved from Chicago to Asheville, N.C., after recording Burn Your Fire for No Witness there.

Here, Olsen performs a live set in the World Cafe studios.

