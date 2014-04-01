Gary Nicholson On Mountain Stage
Gary Nicholson makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
Nicholson may not be a household name, but he's one of Nashville's most prolific and respected songwriters, having crafted hits for George Strait, Patty Loveless, Delbert McClinton and Toby Keith — and that list barely scratches the surface. A Grammy-winning producer as well as a guitarist, Nicholson recently returned to performing his songs live.
His best known songs include "Fallin' and Flyin,'" which was sung by Jeff Bridges in the film Crazy Heart, and one of Vince Gill's signature tunes, "One More Last Chance." Nicholson sings both of these in his set, backed by guitarist Colin Linden of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, along with the Mountain Stage Band.
Set List
