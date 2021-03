Canadian artist Jessy Lanza grew up playing piano and studying jazz, and she only started exploring electronic music five years ago. She performed as a one-woman band during her Morning Becomes Eclectic debut on KCRW, with club-ready songs like "Keep Moving."

