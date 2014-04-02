Sam Baker On Mountain Stage
Singer-songwriter Sam Baker makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, live from the Culture Center Theater in Charleston W.Va.
While singers and songwriters of all stripes have allowed personal tragedy to influence their art, Baker's story is one that few others have experienced. In 1986, he found himself "caught in the middle of someone else's wa," when the Peruvian train he was riding was blown up by a terrorist's bomb. He endured 18 corrective surgeries and relearned to play the guitar. It was these challenges that led him to develop his uniquely hushed and quietly powerful performance style.
In recent years, Baker has self-released three albums he calls his "Mercy Trilogy," declaring in the song "Pretty World" that "everyone is at the mercy of another one's dream." His latest album is Say Grace.
Set List
