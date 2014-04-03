© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Cayucas On World Cafe

XPN
Published April 3, 2014 at 3:35 PM CDT
Cayucas.
Cayucas.

World Cafe goes California coastal today with the band Cayucas, the project of Zach Yudin. Yudin performed under the name Oregon Bike Trails starting in 2011; in 2012, the project became a full-fledged band. At that point, the name changed to Cayucas, a nod to the central California beach town of Cayucos.

Last year, Cayucas collaborated with producer Richard Swift for its debut, titled Bigfoot. The album and the group is a far cry from Yudin's original looped electronic songs — and, under Swift's guidance, Cayucas has become a true California guitar band.

