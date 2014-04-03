Charlie Faye On Mountain Stage
Singer-songwriter Charlie Faye makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
In addition to her songcraft, Faye is known for her unique approach to touring and performing. In 2010, she made her home in 10 different cities in 10 months across the U.S. In each, she put together a band of local musicians, played shows, and wrote and recorded new songs. The resulting album, Travels With Charlie, reached the Top 10 on the Americana Radio Chart.
She appears here backed by guitarist Will Sexton, along with the Mountain Stage house band. Her latest album is You Were Fine, You Weren't Even Lonely.
Set List
