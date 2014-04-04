Broken Bells On World Cafe

The members of Broken Bells, producer Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) and singer James Mercer (The Shins), met in 2004. They put out their first album in 2011 and released a follow-up, After the Disco, at the beginning of this year. Danger Mouse, who released two albums with Cee-Lo Green as Gnarls Barkley, is best known as an in-demand producer. He most recently worked on the forthcoming Black Keys album Turn Blue, as well as on the forthcoming U2 record.

The two obviously love working together, and Burton calls Broken Bells his main project. Today, we'll find out how the song "Holding On For Life" ended up with a Bee Gees falsetto. Burton and Mercer also discuss how they've been surprised by the many disco questions they've received due to the new album's name. Along the way, we also play some stellar live recordings from Broken Bells' current tour.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.