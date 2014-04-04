Jimmy Webb On 'Song Travels'

One of the most prominent songwriters of his era, Jimmy Webb, has written for artists including Linda Ronstadt and Glen Campbell. He's won multiple Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Songwriters.

On this episode of Song Travels, Webb presents some of his classic songs in new arrangements, such as his duet recording of "MacArthur Park" with the legendary Brian Wilson and a live performance of "Galveston."

