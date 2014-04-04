Missy Raines And The New Hip On Mountain Stage

Missy Raines and the New Hip appear on Mountain Stage, live from the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

One of the most decorated and highly sought-after upright bassists in bluegrass music, Missy Raines explores an adventurous new sonic direction on her latest project. On the aptly named New Frontier, Raines and her band barrel fearlessly through unexpected genres, including Americana, progressive bluegrass and spacey, guitar-driven rock.

A West Virginia native, Raines began touring professionally as a teenager and has performed and recorded with bluegrass legends such as Josh Graves, Kenny Baker and Jesse McReynolds. She's earned the prestigious IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Bass Player of the Year Award seven times over.

Ethan Ballinger joins her on electric guitar, along with Jarrod Walker on mandolin and Cody Walker on drums.

Set List

"I Learn"

"The Blackest Crow"

"Thirsty In The Rain"

"What's The Calling For"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.