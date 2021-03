On this episode of Piano Jazz, Mulgrew Miller's unique harmonic and rhythmic style comes through in his composition, "Carousel." He also joins host Marian McPartland in performing Duke Ellington's "What Am I Here For?"

Mulgrew Miller died on May 29, 2013, following complications from a stroke.

Originally recorded Sept. 9, 2002.

