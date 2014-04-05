Moshing In The Rain: Alt.Latino Takes Mexico City

Every March for the last few years, Felix Contreras and I have flown to Mexico City to partake in one of the biggest music festivals Latin America has to offer. Tens of thousands of music lovers accompany us from stage to stage, enjoying legendary bands and discovering up-and-comers.

Here's how great Mexico City and the Vive Latino festival are: After attending last year, I decided to stay. I was so mesmerized by a magical city, filled with music on every corner, that I've been here ever since. Consider today's show our musical postcard to you.

If you attended the festival, let us know: Who were your favorite bands?

