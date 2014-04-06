Revisionist History: 5 Crucial Frankie Knuckles Remixes

Over the past week, dance music lovers around the world published several "beginner's guides" to Frankie Knuckes' catalog of house hits. Slate's Nicholas Fonseca tackled the godfather's top singles with an illuminating essay, and The Guardian's music blog ran down five of his essential songs. The Red Bull Music Academy created a YouTube playlist of some of the DJ's staple selections during his years at Chicago's Warehouse dance club. All are worth checking out.

We wanted to shine a light on another corner of Knuckle's legacy — the remix. As his profile began to rise in the mid-1980s, stars from other genres enlisted his talents to turn their own radio singles into club anthems. Here are a handful of our favorite revisions by a true visionary.

