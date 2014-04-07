Todd Snider On Mountain Stage
Mountain Stage celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special appearance by singer-songwriter Todd Snider.
Snider made his first visit to Mountain Stage in 1995, and has returned 10 more times since. Outspoken, thoughtful and funny, host Larry Groce has been known to introduce Snider by saying, "The views expressed by Todd do not necessarily reflect those of Mountain Stage — but they might." And while Groce rarely appears onstage with guests once their set starts, he was invited onstage by Snider to sing one of their favorite songs, "Welfare Music," by The Bottle Rockets.
Since his debut in the mid-1990s, Snider has gracefully transformed himself from roots-rock-influenced wisecracker to one of America's smartest, sweetest and wittiest musical storytellers. While he appears here solo, Snider's latest project, The Hard Working Americans, is a re-imagination of the barroom cover band, with songs by Randy Newman, Hayes Carll, Will Kimbrough and more.
Snider's set is followed by short remarks by Larry Groce about the 30th anniversary of Mountain Stage.
Set List
