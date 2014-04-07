Vintage Cafe: Dirty Projectors

Dirty Projectors, heard here during the band's debut appearance on World Cafe in 2009, is led by Dave Longstreth, a New Haven townie who went to Yale. He studied music and then dropped out to pursue his ideas with what became Dirty Projectors in 2003.

Each Dirty Projectors project is different, and the album the band released shortly before this session, Bitte Orca, sounds accessible without seeming watered down. Pay particular attention to the complex vocal arrangements from the band's three female singers in this session.

