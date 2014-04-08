Mollie O'Brien And Rich Moore On Mountain Stage
Mountain Stage celebrates its 30th anniversary with an appearance by singer Mollie O'Brien and guitarist Rich Moore.
Making her 18th appearance on the show, O'Brien is described by host Larry Groce as one of the most talented artists to appear on the show's stage. "Of the nearly 2,000 guests who have appeared on the show, O'Brien is perhaps the best singer we've ever had," he says.
A native West Virginian, O'Brien traded the rolling hills of Wheeling for the mountains of Colorado, where she and guitarist Rich Moore raised a family. Now free to spend even more time on music, they released their first joint studio album, Saints and Sinners, in 2010. Their latest, out this year, is Love Runner. At home in nearly any genre of music, O'Brien is known to move effortlessly between folk, blues and R&B — a talent reflected in this set, which includes songs by Dave Van Ronk, Chris Smither and Randy Newman.
This segment begins in a special way, with Bob Thompson and the Mountain Stage Band (featuring Ryan Kennedy) covering Prince's "Little Red Corvette."
After Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore's set, former Mountain Stage Band member, singer and violinist Deni Bonet joins her old friends on stage for her song "One in a Million."
Set List
Bob Thompson & The Mountain Stage Band
Mollie O'Brien & Rich Moore
Deni Bonet
