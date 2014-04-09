Lucy Wainwright Roche On Mountain Stage
Lucy Wainwright Roche appears on the 30th-anniversary episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
The daughter of folk-music royalty (Loudon Wainwright III and Suzzy Roche) didn't jump right in to the family business. Wainwright Roche studied creative writing before earning a graduate degree in education; while she was teaching elementary school in New York City, she finally "got the hankering to give music a go." She did some backup singing for her brother, Rufus, and the hook was set.
Roche released two EPs before recording her first full-length album in 2010, Lucy. Her latest, There's a Last Time for Everything, is her first to feature no contributions from any of her family members, though she dedicates the haunting "Runs in the Family" to everybody who has one. Her set also includes her own delicate take on the dance hit "Call Your Girlfriend," by Swedish pop star Robyn.
Set List
