Arts & Culture

Classical Quartet Gets All Twisted

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published April 17, 2014 at 1:31 PM CDT

A German quartet calling themselves the Salut Salon is surging in social media right now with a bout of one-upwomanship that mixes together music, acrobatics and some good slapstick timing.

Classical comedy isn't new, of course. Just for starters, there's Igudesman and Joo (whom we've had perform in our Washington studio), Mnozil Brass, P.D.Q. Bach and, going back a few decades, Victor Borge.

But in this age of viral videos, Salut Salon's mash-up of Vivaldi, Mozart, Kurt Weill and the Mission Impossible theme is delighting global viewers — to the tune of more than 2 million YouTube hits so far. All we can say is: Keep up that flexibility, ladies, though the cellist may want to look into some Alexander technique. She looks like she's in a lot of pain much of the time. Yeowch.

