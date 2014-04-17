© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Warpaint

Published April 17, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT

For their self-titled sophomore effort, the L.A. band Warpaint spent a few weeks writing and recording in a decked out house with a geodesic dome in the high desert of Joshua Tree. With driving bass lines, beautifully harmonized vocals and confident but yearning lyrics, the quartet has crafted songs that demand your full attention. Before heading back to the desert for their appearance at Coachella, they stopped by the Morning Becomes Eclectic studios with new songs including "Love Is To Die."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director