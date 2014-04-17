Matrimony On Mountain Stage
1 of 5 — Ashlee Hardee Brown and her husband Jimmy Brown front Matrimony.
2 of 5 — Ashlee's brothers, Jordan and CJ (center and right) also play in the band.
3 of 5 — Jimmy Brown was born in Northern Ireland and arrived in the U.S. via China.
4 of 5 — In Charlotte, N.C., Jimmy met Ashlee Hardee, who would become his musical partner and wife.
5 of 5 — The group blends rock with folk traditions from Ireland and North America.
Matrimony make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
A true family band, Matrimony is fronted by the husband and wife duo of Jimmy Brown and Ashlee Hardee Brown, along with Ashlee's brothers Jordan Hardee and CJ Hardee. Jimmy Brown was born in Northern Ireland and came to Charlotte, N.C. — where he met his wife and musical partner — via China. Melding rock, country, gospel and longstanding folk traditions from Ireland and North America, the group released its EP The Storm & The Eye in 2010. The group will release Montibello Memories May 6 and tour the U.S. for the remainder of the month.
Set List
