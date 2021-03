Ian McDonnell and Dara Smith are the creative force behind Lakker. They've been recording together for the past decade. Smith, who's also a motion graphics designer and art director for a Dublin design company, produced the breathtaking visuals for "Thermohaline."

"Thermohaline" is from the band's new EP,Containing A Thousand.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.