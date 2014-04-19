Rufus Wainwright Shares Songs, And A Few Stories

Rufus Wainwright creates music that is theatrical, emotional and operatic. Listening to his albums can feel like experiencing a Shakespearean play, with wit, tragedy and heartbreak all side by side. And in a career spanning more than two decades, he has delivered on the promise of his pedigree — his parents are Loudon Wainwright III and the late folk singer Kate McGarrigle — releasing seven studio albums, channeling Judy Garland on a tour of her work, writing an opera and collecting a few awards along the way.

Wainwright is currently on a world tour to showcase his latest release, a career retrospective called Vibrate: The Best of Rufus Wainwright. He stopped by NPR's studios in Washington, D.C. to chat with guest host Wade Goodwyn and perform a few of his hits. Hear their conversation, and the music, at the audio link.

