Arts & Culture

Declan O'Rourke On Mountain Stage

Published April 21, 2014 at 10:01 AM CDT
Declan O'Rourke makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

One of Ireland's most respected singer-songwriters, O'Rourke has amassed a resume that musicians twice his age would envy. His songs have been praised and recorded by artists like Josh Groban, Eddi Reader, Snow Patrol, Kate Rusby and The Celtic Tenors. Paul Weller, long a U.K. tastemaker, has said that O'Rourke's song "Galileo" "is possibly the greatest song written in the last 30 years." Recently, O'Rourke has shared the stage with Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Damien Rice, Bob Geldof and Bono.

He appears on Mountain Stage backed by his friends Rob Calder on bass and Doug Yowell on drums and percussion.

Set List

  • "Time Machine"

  • "Slieve Bloom"

  • "Langley's Requiem"

  • "Galileo"

    Arts & Culture