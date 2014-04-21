© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Milk Carton Kids, Live From Lincoln Theatre

By Robin Hilton
Published April 21, 2014 at 11:00 AM CDT

Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan formed The Milk Carton Kids in Los Angeles in early 2011, quickly drawing well-earned comparisons to The Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel. Their performance at Columbus, Ohio's Lincoln Theatre was filmed as part of the tour for their latest album, The Ash & Clay. You can watch the whole thing right here.

The full concert DVD will be released on Apr. 29.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
