The Milk Carton Kids, Live From Lincoln Theatre

Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan formed The Milk Carton Kids in Los Angeles in early 2011, quickly drawing well-earned comparisons to The Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel. Their performance at Columbus, Ohio's Lincoln Theatre was filmed as part of the tour for their latest album, The Ash & Clay. You can watch the whole thing right here.

The full concert DVD will be released on Apr. 29.

